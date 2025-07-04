Spear Corps GOC reviews combat readiness along India-China border

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, conducted a high-level assessment of operational preparedness at forward locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said on Thursday

The corps commander on Wednesday reviewed the deployment of combat enablers and niche equipment in the high-altitude border areas, with special focus on advanced technologies, including drone systems for reconnaissance operations, defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

Lt Gen Pendharkar lauded the troops for their professionalism, high morale, and unwavering dedication in facing the region’s harsh terrain and climatic challenges.

The visit comes as part of the Army’s continued efforts to modernise infrastructure and strengthen surveillance along the strategically sensitive Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The inspection also evaluated the integration and effectiveness of specialised systems aimed at improving operational capabilities in remote and rugged locations.

Having assumed command of the Spear Corps in August 2024, Lt Gen Pendharkar, a veteran with over three decades of experience, particularly in counter-insurgency operations, has placed emphasis on technological adaptation and force modernisation.

During his visit, the GOC also paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at a local war memorial, reaffirming the Army’s commitment to honouring its martyrs.

The Spear Corps plays a critical role in safeguarding India’s Northeastern frontier.

Amid evolving military and geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing ethnic unrest in Manipur, the corps is steadily balancing traditional defence frameworks with emerging security imperatives.(PTI)