Nirjuli VKV student bags 2nd position in nat’l level science meet

ITANAGAR, May 23: Taba Opu, a Class 12 science student of the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) in Nirjuli, stood first in the Northeast and bagged the second position at the national level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM).

The VVM is a national programme for educating and popularizing science among students of Classes 6-11. It is an initiative of the Vijnana Bharti, in collaboration with the NCERT’s Vigyan Prasar.

The camp and evaluation of the Northeast level meet had been held on 6 January in Guwahati, Assam, and Opu, who won in the regional level, later participated in the national level VVM examination held in Hyderabad, Telangana, on 18 and 19 May, where she stood second.

The awardees were selected from the east, west, north and south zones. Opu represented the east zone, which comprised all the NE states, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha.