COAS reviews security in Arunachal, Assam

KOHIMA, May 23: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Bipin Rawat reviewed the security situation in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam during his visit to both the states on 23 May, according to a defence release.

The general expressed satisfaction over the commitment and preparedness of the army, and complimented all the ranks for their “sustained hard work, professionalism and devotion to duty in conduct of people-friendly operations in difficult conditions.”

Gen Rawat was received on his arrival at Chabua in Dibrugarh district of Assam by the general officer commanding of the Dao division.