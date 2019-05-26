20 first-timers win assembly elections

ITANAGAR, May 25: As many as 20 first-timers won the assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh this time, with a majority of them belonging to the ruling BJP.

Arunachal Pradesh has a 60-member assembly.

Eleven of the first-timers are from the BJP, six from the Janata Dal (United), two from the National People’s Party (NPP), and one independent.

The JD (U) and the NPP contested the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections for the first time.

The border state has a legacy of electing first-timers.

In the 2014 assembly polls, altogether 19 newcomers were elected in this remote northeastern state, while in the 2009 polls 17 new entrants tasted luck.

The figure was encouraging in the 2004 assembly elections, where 24 new faces were elected.

Among the newcomers in this election are BJP candidate from Bameng seat, Goruk Pordung, and Jummum Ete Deori from Lekang, along with JD (U) candidate from Kalaktang, Dorjee Wangdi Kharma. They emerged as giant killers, defeating three senior leaders of the state.

While Pordung defeated former home minister Kumar Waii (NPP) in Bameng, Deori defeated Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy, and Kharma defeated outgoing assembly speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok of the BJP.

Waii, who was seeking re-election from Bameng as an NPP candidate after he was denied the BJP ticket, had represented the constituency for three consecutive terms as a Congress candidate.

While Thongdok represented the Kalaktang constituency for two consecutive terms as a Congress candidate, Sanjoy was contesting from Lekang for the first time, though he had represented Palin constituency in Kurung Kumey district for several terms and was also a Lok Sabha MP for one term.

Another first-timer, Nakap Nalo of the BJP, defeated former home minister Tanga Byaling, who was seeking re-election from the Nacho constituency on a Congress ticket after retaining it for five consecutive terms.

JD (U) first-timers Talem Taboh from Rumgong seat and Dongree Siongju (Bomdila), also proved their mettle as they defeated power minister Tamiyo Taga and senior BJP leader Japu Deru in tough contests.

Two first-timers of the BJP – Taba Tedir from Yachuli and Kento Jini from Aalo East – set records by winning the seats unopposed.

Other first-timers of the saffron party include Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh), Mopi Mihu (Anini), Ojing Tasing (Pangin), Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), Taniya Soki (Daporijo) and Rode Bui (Dumporijo).

Among the JD (U)’s first-timers, Kanggong Taku won from the Mariyang-Geku seat, Jikke Taku from Tali, and Hayeng Mangfi from Chayang Tajo.

The NPP first-timers include Gokar Basar from Basar constituency and Tarin Dakpe from Raga seat.

Independent candidate Somlung Mossang, who won from the unreserved Bordumsa-Diyun seat, is a first-timer. (PTI)