Khandu thanks people for reposing faith in his govt

ITANAGAR, May 25: Chief Minister Pema Khandu thanked the people of the state for reposing faith in the policies and performance of his government and electing 41 BJP MLAs in the recently held state polls.

The BJP has won 41 seats in the 60-member assembly, while the Janata Dal (United) bagged seven, the National People’s Party (NPP) five, the Congress four, the People’s Party of Arunachal one, and independents two.

Khandu in a statement here on Saturday also thanked the people for electing two BJP MPs from the state with massive margins, “strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“It is Narendra Modi’s good governance and policies that ignited the minds of our people and they openly voted for development and voted for phir ek baar Modi sarkar,” he said.

He dedicated the people’s massive mandate to the party’s leaders and workers. He said the BJP’s ideology of development and strong leadership under Modi and party chief Amit Shah resulted in the successes in the Lok Sabha election.

“A strong, stable and committed government is in place now which will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the state achieves unprecedented heights of all-round development. People’s mandate for development shall be our guiding light in all the policies of the new government,” Khandu added. (CMO)