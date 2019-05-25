BJP wins clear majority in state assembly, JD(U) wins 7 seats

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, May 24: As the last leg of counting came to an end on Friday evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripted history by winning 41 seats, including three uncontested – Dirang, Yachuli and Aalo East – in the legislative assembly election.

The party had won only 11 seats in the 2014 election.

The BJP also witnessed resounding victory for MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and state BJP president Tapir Gao in both the parliamentary seats.

Sitting BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow was the candidate to win with the highest margin (83.28 percent), in Thrizino-Buragaon, against INC candidate Kalo Dususow, who got only 15.54 percent of the votes.

In East Kameng district, the saffron bloomed in Bameng as Goruk Pordung played David to Kumar Waii’s (NPP) Goliath, defeating the latter by 393 votes. In Seppa West, sitting BJP MLA Mama Natung retained his seat, outperforming the JD (U)’s Tani Loffa by 1554 votes – a margin of 60.86 percent.

In Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, RWD Minister Bamang Felix edged past INC candidate Tai Nikio by 154 votes in a heavily contested fight. In Koloriang, where incidents of violence resulted in repeated fresh polls, BJP candidate Lokam Tassar defeated sitting NPP MLA Pani Taram by 456 votes.

In Ziro-Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district, BJP candidate Tage Taki broke the one-term jinx by edging past the INC’s Nani Riba by 1774 votes.

In Upper Subansiri district, the BJP won four assembly seats. Nyato Riga defeated Rudham Sindhu of the NPP in Taliha, and Tania Soki outperformed sitting MLA Dikto Yekar of the JD (U) in Daporijo. Nakap Nalo defeated Tanga Byaling in Nacho, and BJP newcomer Rode Bui registered victory in Dumporijo by defeating Paknga Bage of the NPP.

In Liromoba in West Siang district, sitting BJP MLA Nyamar Karbak defeated the NPP’s Jarpum Gamlin by 746 votes. In Shi-Yomi district, sitting BJP MLA Passang Dorjee Sona won by a narrow margin of 68 votes against the NPP’s Tori Ragyor.

WRD Minister Kamlung Mossang retained his seat comfortably in Miao in Changlang district, while sitting BJP MLA Laisam Simai defeated NPP hopeful Tainam James Jugli in Nampong.

The BJP’s Tesam Pongte from Changlang North and Phosum Khimhun from Changlang South also won comfortably.

In Longding, BJP candidate Tangpo Wangham defeated sitting MLA Thangwang Wangham of the NPP.

In Kamle district, Tarin Dakpe (NPP) won the Raga seat, after defeating Nido Pavitra (PPA).

INC, the principal opposition, has been reduced to four seats in the 60-member legislative assembly. It had fielded 46 candidates, but could win in only four constituencies. In all the years since Arunachal started taking part in the Indian electoral process, the INC’s future has never looked bleaker.

A clash of alliance was also witnessed during the elections. The NPP, which is a member of the North East Democratic Alliance led by the BJP, had contested from 30 assembly constituencies. However, it could manage to win only five seats, including Khonsa West, which was won by slain MLA Tirong Aboh.

The JD (U) has become a relatively formidable force by winning seven seats: Kalaktang, Bomdila, Chayang Tajo, Itanagar, Tali, Rumgong, and Mariyang-Geku. The party’s Dongru Siongju dislodged BJP veteran Japu Deru in Bomdila. Newcomer Hayang Mangfi of the JD (U) defeated LK Yangfo of the BJP in Chayang Tajo. In Tali, the party’s Jikke Tako defeated BJP candidate Thaji Gichak Giogi, while Kanggong Taku of the JD (U) edged past Anong Perme of the BJP in Mariyang-Geku.

Tezu and Bordumsa-Diyun went to independent candidates. Somlung Mossang won the Bordumsa-Diyun seat by 2379 votes against the BJP’s Jawra Maio, while Karikho Kri defeated sitting BJP minister Dr Mohesh Chai by 154 votes in Tezu.

Once again, the legislative assembly will be underrepresented by women. Out of the 11 women candidates, only three BJP candidates – Dasanglu Pul in Hayuliang, Gum Tayeng in Dambuk, and Jummum Ete Deori in Lekang – won.

Led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, 33 MLAs had merged with the BJP in early 2017. The saffron wind continues to blow across the state since.