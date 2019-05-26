Responsibilities of the winners

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

The simultaneous elections were successfully conducted in Arunachal Pradesh on 11 April for the 60 assembly and two Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies. For the two LS seats, 12 candidates were in the fray. Three BJP candidates have won elections unopposed. For the remaining 57 assembly seats, 181 candidates were in the race.

The state witnessed 77.38 percent voting by about 8 lakh voters, and the polls were conducted at 2202 polling stations across the state. However, re-polling was conducted at 133 booths due to damage/malfunctioning of EVMs, and there was violence and arson during polling and re-polling at a few polling stations in a few districts.

Finally the results of the elections have been concluded and declared. The BJP wave in the nation has been replicated in the Northeast and Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP candidates won both the LS seats in Arunachal with comfortable margins. In the 60 assembly constituencies, the BJP won 41 seats, crossing the two-third majority on its own. The winners of other parties included seven from the JD (U), five from the NPP, four from the INC, one from the PPA, and two independents.

The interesting aspect is that both the JD (U) and the NPP are part of the NDA led by the BJP. The main opposition party, INC, has been reduced to the fourth place and the state’s regional party, PPA, won only one seat. The other good news is that three women candidates won in the assembly elections.

Now that the winners are out, the winning candidates must be mature enough to carry all citizens of the constituency. After winning the election, a candidate should transform into a true leader and unite the constituency without discriminating on the basis of party affiliations.

The previous governments at the Centre and in the state had focused on development and progress in the country, the Northeast and Arunachal. Major achievements in the Northeast and Arunachal include completion of the 9.15 kms long Sadiya bridge, the 6.5 kms long Bomjir-Roing bridge, the 5 kms long Bogibeel road-cum-rail bridge, the commencement of first medical college and sainik school in the state, the launch of health insurance schemes (CMAY and PMJAY), the launch of two smart cities (Pasighat and Itanagar), and improvements in the roads, electricity, education, health, industries, etc, sectors.

The newly formed government should continue this focus on development and progress in all fields. The newly elected candidates should unite and work for progress, development, peace and stability in the state. Since the state is mainly dependent on funding from the central government, the new government must plan and work towards bringing Arunachal Pradesh at par with other states of the mainland.

Another aspect is peace and stability. After the recent disturbances and rioting due to the PRC imbroglio, the new government should work with the CBOs, NGOs and other organizations to ensure peace and stability in the state.

Arunachalees want more development and peace. Congratulations to the newly elected candidates, and best wishes to the new government. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)