Inverted rule of education

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

One of the primary responsibilities of parents and society comprises providing good education and grooming to their children. It is generally assumed that good education in good schools and colleges would lead to better jobs and career options in life. Therefore parents spend a lot of time, energy and money to educate their children in good schools, colleges and universities. The fundamental concept that good education in good schools, colleges and universities would lead to good/comfortable lives and careers have been adopted by most people.

However, deeper analysis reveals that this ‘fundamental concept’ of education may have been reversed or inverted. It appears that this common concept has been overtaken by an inverted narrative of education.

Generally, the most brilliant in school clear competitive examinations immediately after Class 12 and become engineers, doctors and Army/Air Force/Navy officers. Those who could not make it to engineering, medicine and the armed forces opt for graduation in humanities, science, commerce, law, etc. Immediately after graduation they clear other competitive exams and join central police forces, PSUs, and MNCs. Amongst students left out, many attempt civil services exams, state civil service exams and join IAS, IPS, APCS, APPS, etc. Those who could not qualify for all these professions become politicians, leaders, union leaders, student leaders, and association leaders. And some who do not complete their studies become gang lords, or mafia dons, or religious leaders.

A deeper analysis would reveal the inverted hierarchy of power. The don, union leaders, student leaders, and association leaders dictate the politicians; politicians dictate the bureaucrats; the bureaucrats dictate the police, PSUs, armed forces, engineers, doctors, etc. In the final analysis, it appears that the most brilliant students end up at the bottom of the job pyramid and

the average or below average students reach the top of the job pyramid. The brilliant students are dictated and ordered by the ‘average but smarter’ students.

While this may be a generic observation and may not apply to all cases, it is an indication that just being brilliant in studies is not a guarantee to get the best job or career. A study of profile of many successful persons will reveal that the formula of becoming successful in life includes a combination of being good in studies, being good in co-curricular, extracurricular activities, being smart and some good guidance by parents/relatives. A quick glance around you might confirm the validity of this inverse law of education.

Many successful personalities like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), Bill Gates (Microsoft), Steve Jobs (Apple), Jan Koum (WhatsApp), Tiger Woods (golf), Vin Diesel (actor) are all college dropouts. Famous Indian college dropouts include Sachin Tendulkar, Dhirubhai Ambani, Gautam Adani, Subhash Chandra Goel (Zee), Bhaichung Bhutia, etc.

Do you still want your children to be brilliant in studies only? Do you still want to run after arduous tuitions and chase dreams of IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, etc? (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)