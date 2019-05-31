Governor seeks stronger security in disturbed dists

NEW DELHI, May 30: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra met union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on Thursday, and emphasized on strengthening the security apparatus in the disturbed districts of Arunachal.

The governor, who is on an official tour to the national capital, also briefed Singh on the law and order situation in the state, and on recent incidents.

Discussions on security and other vital issues pertaining to Arunachal were also held.

The union home minister assured to address the issues at the earliest.

Governor attends swearing-in ceremony

Mishra also attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

Seated among the leaders of BIMSTEC countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, heads of the states from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius, ambassadors and diplomats, the governor witnessed the swearing in of the PM and the union cabinet.

He congratulated PM Modi, and conveyed the goodwill of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to him. (Raj Bhavan)