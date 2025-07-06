Health min flags cancer concentration

Dree celebrated across Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Dree, the agricultural festival of the Apatani community, was celebrated across the state with traditional fervour and gaiety on Saturday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering at the Hong Dree festival celebration in Hong village in Lower Subansiri district, Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge praised the Apatani community for preserving their age-old culture and traditions. He urged the youths of the state to uphold pan-Arunachal values and maintain peace.

Wahge also appealed to the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and community-based organizations to promote communal harmony.

The minister informed that Arunachal Pradesh has the highest rate of female cancer patients in India, while Mizoram has the highest rate of male cancer patients.

To address this concerning health issue, the state government has decided to establish a cancer hospital in Yupia in Papum Pare district, the health minister informed.

MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Hayeng Mangfi, AITF vice president Tarh Tabin, and 36th Hong Dree Festival Celebration Committee chairman Takhe Taling and its secretary Tapi Habung also spoke on the occasion.

The invited guests distributed prizes and trophies to the winners of various cultural activities, games and sports, literary events, and academic achievers, including those who excelled in the UPSC civil service examination.

The silver jubilee Dree festival in Namsai was celebrated with great fervour and cultural grandeur, marking 25 years of unity, heritage, and Apatani identity in the region.

The celebration began with ceremonial hoisting of the Dree flag and the rendition of the Dree anthem, followed by the traditional ‘taku’ cutting ceremony.

The gathering was then taken through the rich mythology and history behind the observance of the Dree festival, tracing its origins to the legendary Ane Donii and Aba Liibo.

MLA Chow Zingnu Namchoom, Namsai Deputy CR Khampa, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, IGP (Eastern Range) PN Khrimey, SP Sangey Thinley, NDFC chairman Radhe Raja, and TSD vice president Punyo Tangu, among others, attended the festival.

A souvenir magazine titled Roots & Rhythms of Dree: A Silver Saga from Namsai was released to commemorate the 25 years of Dree in Namsai, highlighting the journey, contributions, and spirit of the Apatani community in the district.

Vibrant cultural performances like Daminda and Piiri dance brought colour and rhythm to the celebration, reflecting the strong cultural roots of the community.

In Daporijo, Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo led the celebration.

The festival was attended by local MLA Taniya Soki, SP Mridul, HoDs, panchayat leaders and general public, PWD SE Nani Chailyang, ADC Kodako, Limeking & Taksing CO Tasso Duri, DSO Duyu Lampung, TO Tasso Anda, and members of the Apatani community serving in Upper Subansiri district. (With inputs from DIPROs)