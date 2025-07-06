Acute shortage of teachers plaguing school education in Longding

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Jul: Over 10,000 students from elementary to higher secondary level in Longding district staged protests at their respective schools on Friday, demanding the posting of required teachers.

The students held placards reading slogans like, ‘Treat Us Equally; No Teacher, No Class’, ‘No Teacher, No Education’, ‘Give Us Teachers for a Better Tomorrow’, ‘We Have the Right to Learn’, etc.

Longding District Students’ Union president Nokphe Pansa told this daily over telephone that the district currently has around 290 teachers, with a teacher-student ratio of 1:36, and requires an additional 196 teachers.

The union has submitted a memorandum to the education minister, highlighting the need for sufficient and subject-appropriate teaching staff, key administrative appointments, and the commencement of the Model Degree College in Kanubari.

The union demanded the posting of three principals, four vice principals, four headmasters, 19 PGTs, 64 TGTs (secondary), 48 TGTs (elementary), and 54 PRTs.

Despite the growing number of students and increasing academic demands, many schools continue to operate with inadequate teaching staff, which is severely hampering the learning environment and educational outcomes, the union said.

Demanding urgent appointment of sufficient and subject-wise teachers, the union stated that the severe shortage of teachers across schools has resulted in many classes not being conducted properly, disrupting the academic progress of students in the district.

It urged the department to implement a fair and transparent teacher deployment policy, maintaining the ideal teacher-student ratio as per the Right to Education Act and the National Education Policy.

The union demanded the commencement of academic activities at the Government Model Degree College in Kanubari from the 2025-26 session.

It stated that, due to the lack of a higher education institution/college in Longding district, more than 600 students from the district are compelled to travel to distant colleges to pursue their education.

“Further, many of these students come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, making it difficult for them to afford the costs associated with studying far from home. Consequently, some are even forced to discontinue their studies altogether due to financial constraints. Hence, a functional college is necessary for providing higher education opportunities to our youths, and for ensuring that they can pursue their academic aspirations without facing undue hardships,” the memorandum read.

The union expressed hope that addressing these needs would significantly improve educational standards, reduce teacher burnout, and create an environment that is conducive to holistic student development.