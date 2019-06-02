ABK organises dharna, condemning arson outside Gao’s residence

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Members of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) staged a dharna at the IG Park tennis court here on Saturday, condemning the act of arson carried out outside the Niti Vihar residence of state BJP president Tapir Gao, allegedly by one Tungiam Jomoh, a day earlier.

Speaking to media persons, ABK president Getom Borang said the incident was “very unfortunate and uncalled in a civilized society.” He said that, according to the local belief, killing a dog near someone’s residence is considered a bad omen.

If the miscreant had any personal issue with Gao, he could have had a verbal discussion with him to resolve the issue, Borang said.

“By setting on fire a car near his (Gao’s) residence and

killing a dog will not gain anything but create differences,” Borang said, adding that the dharna was also aimed at sensitizing the people of the state to ensure prevalence of peace and harmony.

He said that, according to the police, the whereabouts of the accused has been located and he will soon be apprehended.

“We have also asked the state government to nab the accused within 24 hours,” Borang said.

The ABK has also submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, demanding early arrest of the accused and providing adequate security to Gao and his family.

Meanwhile, Gao, who is also the MP from Arunachal East, in a press statement welcomed the solidarity expressed by people from all walks of life with the dharna.

“The solidarity expressed by members of different communities, organizations and people from different walks of life shows the utter rejection of criminal and barbarous acts perpetrated by the miscreants,” he said.

“It has sent out a strong message to antisocial elements that the citizens of the state will no longer tolerate criminal and subversive activities,” Gao said.

He added that “criminals do not belong to any particular community, and their activities are neither encouraged nor appreciated in any community.”