Orgs, others felicitated on No Tobacco Day

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: The state tobacco control cell observed the World No Tobacco Day on Friday by felicitating individuals and organizations “who have made significant contributions in fighting the menace of tobacco in Arunachal.”

The day is celebrated every year on 31 May to create awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco use, and to discourage its use in any form.

ENT surgeon of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), Dr Jego Ori, was felicitated for his extraordinary services as “the brand ambassador of fighting against tobacco menace in the state.” Dr Ori has single-handedly conducted 22 anti-tobacco camps in different parts of the state.

While The Royal Flush band was felicitated for its “tireless efforts in creating anti-tobacco awareness through music” as a brand the ambassador of the anti-tobacco awareness campaign, the Arunachal Cancer Welfare Society was felicitated for its selfless services towards the society “in fighting for a tobacco-free state.”

Exalt Foundation School, Itanagar, and Don Bosco School, Jullang, were also felicitated for making the schools tobacco-free zones. One Nikar Hangkar was felicitated “for showing determination and commitment to quit tobacco under the tobacco cessation centre and choosing a tobacco-free lifestyle.”

The felicitation function was held in the conference hall of the health & family welfare (HFW) secretary at the civil secretariat here.

State programme officer of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Dr Biman Natung, spoke on the future course of action under the NTCP, including enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COPTA), 2003.

Earlier, the health services director administered the no-tobacco pledge to all the officials and staff of the directorate.

The HFW secretary, the capital complex deputy commissioner, the directors of family welfare, the TRIHMS and medical education, the NCD’s state nodal officer, the Papum Pare district food & safety deputy commissioner, and the capital complex DMO were also present at the function.

Meanwhile, the Papum Pare district tobacco control cell in collaboration with the TRIHMS, the state branch of the Indian Medical Association and the RNTCP observed the World No Tobacco Day at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun on Friday.

During the programme, Capital Complex DC Himanshu Gupta launched the ‘no tobacco zone’ campaign in the TRIHMS premises.

Gupta, accompanied by TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and other faculty members, inspected the institute’s campus and the wards, and advised all to keep the institute free from tobacco.

Papum Pare DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu was also present.

Earlier, NCD nodal officer (TRIHMS) Dr Radhe Natung highlighted the COTPA.

Students of the Arunachal State Nursing School performed a skit on tobacco and lung health, while the Brahmakumaris of the Raj Yoga centre here spoke about holistic ways to quit tobacco and lead a tobacco-free life.

The participants also took the no-tobacco pledge on the occasion.