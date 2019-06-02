Mein retains major portfolios, Felix gets home, Tedir made education minister

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday distributed portfolios among the 11 newly inducted cabinet ministers who had been sworn in on 29 May.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has been reallocated the finance department, with the additional portfolios of investment, power, and non-conventional energy resources. The finance & investment portfolio includes the planning department.

The chief minister has assigned the home & interstate border affairs, rural development & panchayati raj, and parliamentary affairs portfolios to Bamang Felix.

Former health & family welfare minister Alo Libang retains the same portfolio, with additional charge of social welfare, women & child development, social justice, and empowerment & tribal affairs departments.

Taba Tedir has got the portfolios of education, cultural affairs, and the department of indigenous affairs, while former education minister Honchun Ngandam has been allocated the portfolio of rural works department.

Wangki Lowang has been assigned the portfolios of public health engineering & water supply and the DoTCL, while Kamlung Mosang has been allocated the portfolios of urban development, municipal administration & government estates, and civil supplies & consumer affairs.

Tumke Bagra has got the charge of industries, skill development, textile & handicrafts, and trade & commerce departments, while Mama Natung has been allocated the portfolios of youth affairs & sports and water resources.

Tage Taki will be the minister for agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development, while Nakap Nalo has been allocated the tourism and transport & civil aviation departments.

The chief minister will hold the charge of the ministries not assigned to any minister.

The first meeting of the new cabinet is slated for Sunday.