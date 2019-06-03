CM gets red-carpet reception on first day in office

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: Chief Minister Pema Khandu was accorded a red-carpet reception at the civil secretariat here on Sunday by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, commissioners, secretaries and staffers of the CMO on his first day in office after being sworn in as the CM on 29 May for the second consecutive term.

The ITBP personnel stationed at the civil secretariat gave him a guard of honour with Rashtriya Salute. Khandu was then accorded a traditional welcome at the CM’s office by the CMO staff led by the CM’s secretary, Sonam Chombay.

Monks chanted prayers and conducted rituals while others greeted Khandu with traditional scarves and flowers.

Tsering Dolma, the wife of the chief minister, also attended the ceremonies. (CMO)