Phosum Khimhun sworn in as pro-tem speaker

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: One of the senior most members of the state legislative assembly, Phosum Khimhun, was on Sunday sworn in as the pro-tem speaker of the 7th Arunachal Pradesh state legislative assembly at the Raj Bhavan here.

Khimhun has been elected for the fifth consecutive time from the Changlang South assembly constituency.

Governor BD Mishra administrated the oath to Khimhun. He will perform the duties of the office of the pro-tem speaker until a new speaker is elected, and will administer oath to the newly-elected legislators when the assembly is convened on Monday.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu was present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)