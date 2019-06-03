Khandu announces child care, maternity leave for contractual workers

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: Bringing huge relief to the female employees, the state government has decided to extend maternity leave and child care leave benefits to female contingency and contractual staffs.

Pema Khandu signed the file, which was his first after taking over as the chief minister for the second term.

Till now, maternity and child care leave were given only to regular government employees in Arunachal.

Contractual female staffers serving in various capacities in the state government will now get 180 days of maternity benefit and 60 days of child care leave.

This decision of the Khandu government will benefit more than 20,000 female contingency and contractual employees. (CMO)