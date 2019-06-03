3 arrested in connection with arson outside Gao’s residence

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: The capital police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, identified as Tungiam Jomoh (42), in connection with the incident involving the burning of a car and the killing of a puppy in front of state BJP president Tapir Gao’s residence in Niti Vihar here on the morning of 31 May.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two cars driving up and pulling over near the entry gate of Gao’s residence. One person, who came in a white Maruti Wagon R car, got down from his car, killed a puppy, and threw it in front of the gate, before setting the car ablaze.

The incident created a sensation across the state and evoked condemnation from all quarters, in the media as well as on social media platforms.

On the basis of an FIR lodged by Gao’s family at the Itanagar police station, the police registered a case (No 133/19/U/S436/429/506/34 IPC) and began the search for the culprits.

According to Capital SP Tumme Amo, the police zeroed in on the three accused after analyzing their mobile phones’ call detail records, the CCTV footage, etc, and the first person they identified was Deo Tayem (24), who was then arrested from A Sector in Naharlagun on 1 June.

On the same day, another accused, Gayam Pao (25), was nabbed from Papu Nallah at 9:10 pm.

As the main accused was absconding and his whereabouts could not be pinpointed as it kept changing, the SP constituted various teams, which spread out across the capital and outside the state.

Jomoh was eventually arrested from Kasikata Bagan village in Bihpuria, Assam, at around 5:50 am on Sunday, the SP said.

Jomoh was brought back to Itanagar, where he was interrogated by the SP, and reportedly confessed to the crime.

On being asked about the possible motive behind the crime, the SP informed that during the interrogation the accused, who is also said to be the president of the All Arunachal Abo Tani Association, disclosed that he did it because he was furious with Gao for allegedly issuing BJP tickets to two non-APST candidates in the last assembly election.

The SP, however, said other reasons could not be ruled out, and that the police are still interrogating the accused.

Regarding the social media postings by Jomoh, the SP said Jomoh’s Facebook account was being operated by his son-in-law, Deo Tayem, who had allegedly posted the photos and other details on social media.

“A red Mahindra KUV car (AR-02-9312) used in the crime was also seized, along with the driver as witness,” the SP added.

“The accused also sustained burn injuries on his hands during the commission of the crime,” he said.

Amo lauded the police teams for working day and night and arresting the accused persons.