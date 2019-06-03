GoAP to recommend Aboh assassination case to NIA

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in its first meeting after being sworn in on 29 May strongly condemned the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in Tirap district, and decided to recommend the assassination case over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The council of ministers on Sunday unanimously decided that thorough investigation should be carried out in a time-bound manner and justice delivered to the bereaved families by expeditiously nabbing the killers of Aboh and 10 others.

As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the cabinet approved providing a Group C government job to the next of kin of the deceased, and to provide Rs 20 lakhs as ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased. (CMO)