RKMS child abuse accused forges document to get bail, rearrested

[ Tongam Rina ]

ITANAGAR, Jun 2: Subhir Sanyal, the accused in the sexual abuse of a six-year-old child in the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Narottam Nagar (Deomali), has been sent back to jail after it emerged that he and his lawyer forged his bail bond documents.

During the court proceedings, it emerged that the bail applicant of Sanyal, along with his counsel, had fraudulently executed the bail bond, using the identity card of a state government employee, which made sure that he was enlarged on bail.

The case is pending before the special POCSO court in Tezu.

The mother of the child, with the help of POCSO special public prosecutor T Uli, found out about the fraudulent documents, which they brought to the notice of the judge of the POCSO court in Tezu.

After the documents, including a letter of denial from the employee whose signature was forged, were produced before the judge, it was ordered that the accused be taken into custody.

Speaking to this daily, the mother of the six-year-old said necessary action should be initiated against those involved.

“How can a lawyer forge documents and still be allowed to practice?” she asked.

Uli said the bail bond had been executed while Sanyal was still in police custody.

Sanyal’s maternal uncle had moved the bail application, but he later denied that he indulged in fabrication of documents.

He blamed the advocate for the fraudulence.

Sanyal, a warden of 40 six-year-olds, was arrested on 13 November last year, but was let off by the Tirap district police a day later.

He was rearrested following the intervention of Deputy Commissioner PN Thongon, said the mother.

The mother said she has been at the receiving end as people blame her for discrediting the RKMS, Deomali – one of the well-known schools of the state.

The six-year-old is attending a new school, but still struggles with sleep.

“My son is doing all right in the new school, but he wakes up crying most nights, scared. Sometimes, in the middle of the night, he shares what happened and I don’t know what to do,” said the mother.