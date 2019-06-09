JD (U) becomes recognized party in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: The Janata Dal (United), headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has become a recognized state party in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The Janata Dal (United) is now a recognized state party in the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar,” the Election Commission of India said on Friday.

The party will also be able to use its symbol, the arrow, in Arunachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The JD (U) won seven seats in the 60-member assembly of the northeastern state, next only

to the ruling BJP, which bagged 41 seats and secured a majority.

After its success in Arunachal, JD (U) national general secretary KC Tyagi had said, “The tally entitles us to the status of the main opposition party. But we will offer full support to the BJP government” in Arunachal.

“Even if we get the opposition party status, we will be a friendly opposition,” Tyagi said.

The JD (U) shares power with the BJP and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. (PTI)