Central Dree Football Championship kicked off

ZIRO, Jun 9: Defending champions Sojang Lapang Sports Club (SLSC) began their central Dree Football Championship campaign on a winning note, beating Diibo Sports Club 2-0 in the opening match here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The 53nd edition of the championship was kicked off along with the third Central Dree Women Football Championship by SBI Chief Manager Pravin Hazurway at the Dani Kunia GHSS playground here.

Last year’s best player, Mihin Pulo, lit the tournament torch.

Earlier, a two-minute silence was observed by all present on the occasion as a mark of respect to former Tanw Supun Dukun president Khoda Ruja, and football players Pura Koyang, Tage Radhe and Tasso Byai.

Nine teams in the men’s section and five teams in women’s section are participating in the championships.

The Dree football tournament in West Siang HQ Aalo also began on Saturday, and Dancha Alli beat Milo Chikho 3-2 in the opening match. (DIPROs)