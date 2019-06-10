HM directs SP to prepare traffic mgmt plan

ITANAGAR, Jun 9: Concerned over the ever-growing traffic congestion in the capital complex, Home Minister (HM) Bamang Felix has directed the capital SP to prepare a plan to effectively manage the problem.

The home minister on Sunday held a meeting here with the capital SP and the traffic SP, and the SDPOs and OCs of the Itanagar and Naharlagun police stations, to find a solution to the problem. Traffic police personnel and traffic wardens were also present at the meeting.

Stating that violation of traffic laws, such as illegal parking and wrong-way driving, is leading to increasing traffic jams in the capital complex, Felix asked the police to act tough against unruly drivers.

On being informed about the problems faced by the traffic police and wardens while on duty, Felix appealed to the people to be law-abiding citizens and cooperate with the traffic managers.

Lauding the traffic police and wardens for their sincerity in discharging their duties, Felix assured to do whatever he could to address their problems.

Earlier, the traffic police and wardens narrated their experiences while on duty, like misbehaviour, manhandling and hurling of abuses by drivers and riders on various occasions.