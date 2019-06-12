Chakat Aboh welcomes NIA investigation

KHONSA, Jun 11: Chakat Aboh, the widow of slain MLA Tirong Aboh, has welcomed the state government’s decision to refer the assassination case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“My only plea is that the culprits should not be spared at any cost,” she said.

“Our fight is to get justice, which I am sure will be delivered as the country’s top investigating agency is investigating the incident,” she said.

Chakat said she was “overwhelmed by the support extended by the state government” in addressing the issues and appeals made by the bereaved families of all those who were killed in the ghastly 21 May attack in Tirap district.

She said the state government “has fulfilled the appeals made by the victims’ families,” which included, among other things, investigation of the case by the NIA, and ex gratia payment of Rs 20 lakhs along with government jobs (Group C) for the next of kin of all the victims.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the public for standing by their side, Chakat appealed to the people “not to politicize the matter in the days to come.” (DIPRO)