GSDP rose by 166 pc in one decade: CM

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that the state has witnessed significant economic transformation over the past decade, with the gross state domestic product (GSDP) recording a 166 percent increase between 2014 and 2024-25.

Highlighting the state’s progress under his government’s reform-oriented policies, Khandu said the number of goods and services tax (GST) taxpayers has gone up by 141 percent since 2017-18, while per capita income has risen by 105 percent since 2016.

“Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead with strong economic indicators,” the chief minister posted on X.

According to data shared by him, the state has also seen a 731 percent increase in GST collection since the implementation of GST in 2017-18.

Similarly, the state’s own resources (SOR) have surged by 384 percent between 2014-15 and 2024-25.

Budget allocations for the state have also grown by 218 percent between 2015-16 and 2025-26, reflecting a sustained focus on capital expenditure and inclusive development.

The chief minister described the trend as a “decade of transformative growth,” underscoring his administration’s emphasis on fiscal prudence and resilient development under the ‘Pema 3.0’ model of governance. (PTI)