Mising bodies suspend road blockade against Arunachal

NES, orgs condemn killing, call for communal harmony

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Mising community-based organisations, spearheaded by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK) and Takam Mising Mime Kebang (TMMK), have suspended the blockade imposed on the Assam-Arunachal highways following reassurances from Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The organisations were seeking justice for deceased labourers Shankar Pegu and Prabash Doley. Pegu was killed by his employer Tadar Bhai in Roing on 13 July, and Doley was killed at a worksite in Chimpu, Itanagar on 18 June.

The killing of Pegu sparked outrage among the Mising community-based organisations, who declared and indefinite blockade along the Assam-Arunachal entry points.

The protesters blocked the entry points at seven different locations along the Assam-Arunachal boundary, such as Dirak in Namsai, Shantipur in Roing (LDV), Ruksin in East Siang, Silapatar in Lower Siang, Banderdewa and Hollongi in Papum Pare, and Bhalukpong in West Kameng.

TMPK leaders said that their movement has been suspended as they received communication and response from both the state governments, assuring of action and coordination.

However, while suspending the blockade, the TMPK stated that it would continue to monitor the developments, and reiterated its commitment to justice for the victims, while appealing to the public to maintain peace.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) and the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) also on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the killing of the two Mising youths in separate incidents in Arunachal, and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In a press statement, the NES said that it stands with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Denouncing the incidents, the NES said that, “being a progressive community, we do not subscribe to such inhuman acts.”

“We would also like to make it crystal clear that criminals have no place in our society, whosoever they may be. A criminal is a criminal,” it said, adding that “we should not generalize the incident to a particular community, or denigrate or disparage,

be it Nyishi or any other tribe.”

The NES appealed to the state government to expedite the case in a fast-track court to award exemplary punishment to the offenders and ensure that justice is done to the victims at the earliest.

“We would also appeal to the all the different civil organisations of the Mising community of Assam not to give the incidents a communal colour, as they were isolated acts of people with a criminal mindset,” it said.

“The NES is fully committed to maintain peaceful coexistence and communal harmony across the country, and our solidarity and assured cooperation will always be there to maintain our age-old relations with the Mising community,” it said.

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has strongly condemned the tragic death of Shankar Pegu, who was shot dead in Roing on 13 July. Describing the act as “barbaric and inhumane,” the association expressed deep sorrow and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

ANYA president Jamru Ruja urged the family of the victim and the entire Mising community to maintain peace and allow the legal system to take its due course.

“We urge the state government and law enforcement authorities to take strict and immediate action against the perpetrator in accordance with the law. Justice must be delivered swiftly and fairly,” the statement read.

“There is no room for such perpetrators in our society,” Ruja stated, adding that a criminal has no caste, creed, or community.

The ANYA also appealed to the protesters not to harm or target innocent individuals in the name of justice, emphasizing that no innocent person should suffer for the crime of one.

The Tadar Abu Charitable Society (TACS) also condemned the tragic an unfortunate incident. “We express our deepest grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand in solidarity with them during their difficult time,” the TACS stated.

It appealed to the TMPK and the MMK not to communalise the incident as the crime was committed by an individual and not by the community.

“The accused has already surrendered before the authorities and we believe justice must take its due course in accordance with the law,” the TACS added.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABKYW) and the Adi Mising Bane Kebang, who extended solidarity to the protesting organizations, demanded that the state government ensure immediate justice and fair compensation to the victims’ families.

Earlier in the day, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa clarified that both incidents are isolated criminal acts and not targeted attack on any community.

“These incidents are isolated criminal incidents; this is not targeted to any specific community. They should not take law into their hands” said Apa, and informed that the police have taken swift action against the both criminals.

The IGP further informed that compensation will be provided to the victims’ families under the state’s victim compensation scheme, and both cases are being fast-tracked.

“We understand whatever had happened, that they are going through difficult times. I on behalf of Arunachal Pradesh Police and the people of Arunachal Pradesh express my deep sorrow in their moment of grief. We are with them,” Apa said.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has also strongly condemned the brutal murder of Probash Doley in Chimpu, Itanagar by Tai John on 18 June and of Shankar Pegu by Tadar Bhai on 13 July, and appealed to the law enforcing agency to file chargesheets expeditiously to ensure that the culprits involved get the strictest of punishment as per the law.

In a letter addressed to the president of the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Assam on Tuesday, the AITF said, “We share the agony of the family at this crucial juncture of distress. Ironically, the ugly turn of events is taking place when the pace of bonhomie and brotherhood of Assam and Arunachal is taking a giant step in the recent past by sincere interaction programmes on a regular frequency. We must get the momentum of brotherhood to go on for our generations to come.”

The forum commended the state police for its prompt action and appealed to the judiciary to conduct trial in a time bound manner by a fast-track court under appropriate sections of law and invoking the Arms Act.

The AITF further lauded the timely intervention of the state governments of Arunachal and Assam in addressing the volatile situation, and expressed solidarity with the TMPK, MMK and TMMK protesting at various Assam-Arunachal boundary gates like Banderdewa, Hollongi, Kimin, Bhalukpong, Likabali, Ruksin, Jonai etc, on 15 July.

“The AITF would like to extend gratitude to the organizations for withdrawal of the indefinite strike of road blockade and regaining calm atmosphere for ensuring that peace prevails and no innocent people of both sides are harassed. Criminals have no community, no religions, no race, no motherland and no identity. Their single identity is criminal identity, which all cross sections of the society unequivocally condemn. The very logic is that it was never an outcome of inter-community fighting but an individual issue and those criminals do not represent any community or region.”

“We must all jointly fight against criminals and not against innocent and innocuous law-abiding citizens on either side of the state who are also sharing our pain and agony at the loss of two young souls. The TMPK, MMK and TMMK have shown a high degree of maturity and execution of logic by lifting the road blockade as Assam is the corridor for the landlocked Arunachal Pradesh to mainland for essential items, medical emergencies; time bound official and private movements, etc. We assure our services in coordinating and facilitating dialogue with the state leadership of any stature or stages, if the delegation wants a talk on the issue and wish that the age-old peace and tranquillity prevails while the legal part also moves swiftly for ensuring speedy trial of the perpetrators of the crime,” the AITF added.