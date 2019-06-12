GoAP seeking creation of separate IAS cadre for state: CM

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said the state government is continuously lobbying with the Centre for creation of a separate IAS cadre for Arunachal.

He said this during a meeting with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association here on Tuesday.

“Strengthening of civil services is crucial as its effectiveness will form the strength of efficacious development and the governance process. Unbiased, honest and efficient civil service is the core of the executive that has the responsibility to effectively monitor and implement all government policies and programmes,” the CM said.

He said the state government would accord highest priority to the welfare of the civil service officers.

Taking note of the request made by the association, the chief minister assured to expedite the submission of proposal for induction of the state’s civil service cadres into the IAS, “so that promotion of lower grade is not affected.”

The meeting also discussed streamlining the APCS cadre grade posts and granting time-bound scales to the APCS cadre as per the Bagra Committee report. The CM assured to take cognizance of the report, which also recommends “doing away with the rudimentary nomenclature of extra assistant commissioner with assistant commissioner.”

The meeting also discussed the possibility of young APCS officers working at the secretariat and in policymaking. The CM also called for regular conducting of DPC meetings. (CMO)