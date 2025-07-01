Rockslides block BCT road

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 30 Jun: Massive rockslides occurred near the Tippi waterfall in the early hours of Monday, blocking the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road in Bhalukpong subdivision in West Kameng district.

Vehicles coming from Itanagar and Tezpur to West Kameng are being diverted to the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road by the administration.

The local residents said early road clearance is unlikely despite the deployment of BRO personnel and machinery.

On Monday morning, locals assisted some stranded commuters in crossing the road.