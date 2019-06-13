World day against child labour observed

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 12: The Women Helpline-181 (WHL-181) and One Stop Centre, TRIHMS (OSC) run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), in collaboration with the children home, observed the World Day against Child Labour here on Wednesday in the OWA campus.

Attending the programme, Capital Complex Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairperson cum secretary general Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Kani Nada Maling stated that working for the society poses numerous challenges.

She commended the OWA chairperson Ratan Anya for running the organization despite minimal support from the government.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya highlighted the agonies of a child labourer and said their numbers are growing with each passing years.

She also lauded the role of CWC Chairperson Maling, who has been instrumental in freeing over 350 child labourers rescued since 2013 and sheltered in the OWA for their rehabilitation.

Both of them appreciated senior journalist Pradeep Kumar for his consistent association with the OWA.

The children home superintendent J Tangjang informed that in 2016 alone, 89 child labourers were rescued by the police, under Operation Smile and Operation Muskan II at the directive of the Supreme Court of India.

The WHL manager, Binny Yachu and senior call responder Thuha Apralo highlighted the objectives of the WHL.

Among others, CWC member-cum-OWA legal aid cell advocate Oyam Binggep also attended the function.