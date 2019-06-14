CM welcomes actor Suniel Shetty’s offer to tap Arunachal’s local talent

MUMBAI, Jun 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s offer to tap Arunachal’s local talent and provide them with job opportunities in entertainment industry through his online venture FTheCouch (FTP).

The actor had called on Chief Minister Pema Khandu here on Wednesday in presence of Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and held discussions on ways to promote Arunachal as ideal destination for film makers.

The actor’s online venture, FTP is a digital platform to discover new talent and provide the new artists with a platform to make a place for themselves in Bollywood and other entertainment industry.

Khandu also welcomed the actor’s opinion on promoting Arunachal’s pristine and unmatched beauty through use of web series.

Further, the actor proposed Arunachal to be covered under his Mission India Fit, a fitness and wellness campaign that Shetty had launched across India. The fitness campaign as suggested could begin by involving officials from CM office initially and other state government office to boost productivity. (CMO)