Over Rs 27, 000 collected from violators of traffic rules

ITANAGAR, Jun 13: The Capital Complex District Administration carried out a motor vehicle check recently and removed the tinted sheet from windows of 280 vehicles.

Many violators of traffic rules, especially two wheelers, were penalised and Rs 27,300 was collected as revenue.

The team was led by CO Laxmi Dodum, DTO C Wangsu, MVI T Soni and Itanagar Police Station Officer-in-charge G Tassa.

The District Transport Officer of Capital Complex has also issued an order that stated that many vehicle owners are not abiding by the Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

The most commonly noted violation was rolling out vehicles without proper high security registration number plates.

Orders were given out regarding proper usage of number plates.

In pursuance of the notification of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, no vehicle can be registered with the DTO without going through the procedure for obtaining new high security registration plate under VAHANA4, which is in force since 1st April 2019.

The order further stated that ignoring the references is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 and invite action, and the enforcement department shall initiate necessary action against the violators of above rules.

Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner in-charge Talom Dupak has also appealed to the denizens of the Capital Complex to cooperate with the administration and to abide by the traffic rules. (DIPRO)