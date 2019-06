A Truck bearing registration No- AS 01 EG 7847 loaded with aerated drinks met with an accident near Sopo on Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) under Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district on Thursday. The truck was on its way from Guwahati to Ziro but returned mid way due to technical problem. As per the driver, the accident took place because failed brake. The driver and handyman reportedly received injuries but are out of danger.