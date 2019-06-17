Two die in fatal road accident

MIAO, Jun 16: Two persons, including the wife of Jairampur DFO S Mossang, died in a fatal road accident at the Bogibeel Bridge near Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding bus this afternoon. The other person, who died in the accident, was the driver of the car.

All of them were rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh.

The condition of the DFO, who has suffered grievous injuries, is stated to be critical.

They were reportedly travelling to Itanagar from Jairampur in Changlang district.