MIAO, Jun 16: Two persons, including the wife of Jairampur DFO S Mossang, died in a fatal road accident at the Bogibeel Bridge near Dibrugarh, Assam on Sunday.
The accident occurred when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding bus this afternoon. The other person, who died in the accident, was the driver of the car.
All of them were rushed to a hospital in Dibrugarh.
The condition of the DFO, who has suffered grievous injuries, is stated to be critical.
They were reportedly travelling to Itanagar from Jairampur in Changlang district.
Two die in fatal road accident
