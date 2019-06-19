NCPCR team to visit Namsai

NAMSAI, Jun 18: A bench of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will be visiting Namsai district on 21 June to take cognizance of complaints against any kind of child rights violations.

“Any person, including children, parent(s), guardian(s), caretaker(s) or any other individual working for child rights can submit their complaints in written format, after which the bench will examine the complaints and make decisions to redress the grievances,” the DIPRO informed.

Registration for the hearing will start at 9 am, and the bench hearing will commence from 10 am onwards at the deputy commissioner’s conference hall here, the DIPRO said.