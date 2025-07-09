Guv urges IAF to engage with youths

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik urged the Indian Air Force (IAF) to actively engage with the local youths, especially those residing near advanced landing grounds, to motivate them to pursue careers in the armed forces.

During a meeting with Shillong-based Eastern Air Command’s Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Air Marshal Surat Singh at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor emphasized that such outreach could instil a sense of pride, discipline, and patriotism among the younger generation

The two held wide-ranging discussions on matters concerning national security, regional defence preparedness, and effective disaster management, especially in the context of Arunachal Pradesh’ challenging terrain and its vulnerability during the monsoon season.

The AOC-in-C assured the governor that the IAF stands fully committed to extending all possible support for the safety, progress, and welfare of the people of Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)