Arunachal bag 9 medals at Jr Nat’l Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh bagged six silver and three bronze medals in the recently concluded 24th Junior National Wushu Championship in Hyderabad, Telangana, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) informed in a release.

Yani Eru won two silver medals in the elegant and technical categories of Taolu Jianshu and Taolu Quanshu, while Takam Chumchi clinched one silver medal in Taolu Taichi Jian.

Mocha Dini won one silver medal in Taolu Gunshu and one bronze in Taolu Daoshu.

Wangson Tangha won one bronze medal in Taolu Nandao, while Tarang Sangbia bagged one bronze medal in Sanda in the 65 kgs category.

Onglon Emboi won one silver medal in Taolu Gunshu, while Adhi Natung won one silver medal in Sanda in 52 kg category, the release said.

Umesh Yadap and Yorna Rosni were the team coach and manager, respectively.

The association has congratulated the medal winners for their brilliant performance.