Musicians to celebrate World Music Day with live event

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 20: Musicians of the state will come together to celebrate the first edition of the World Music Day in the capital with a line-up of renowned as well as emerging artists performing live on the evening of 21 June.

The event will be staged at the Waii International Hotel, and feature artists such as Carolina, Esha Mimi, David Angu and the Band, Ajati Mimi, Gammi Nasi, Vicky, Omak Komut, Sonam and the Band, and several others.

Giving a gist of the event, Takar Nabam, who will also be performing, said the event will have artists performing their original songs as well as cover songs, besides some folk performances. The evening will also include an impromptu jam session towards the end.

“We want to keep the music scene alive in the state with such events. The event will not only open up opportunities for artists to collaborate with one another but also give the audience here a taste of different genres of music,” Nabam said.