DC seeks cooperation for highway maintenance

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jun 21: Upper Subansiri DC Danish Ashraf has urged the locals to cooperate with the administration in expediting the maintenance work on the Daporijo-Subansiri bridge stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway here.

The DC said this after inspecting the stretch of the road on Thursday in the company of Highways AE Kento Riba and officials of the PWD and the UD department.

The team noted the extensive damages caused to the road by torrential rains, and that the pavement has been damaged by overflowing drains and choking of culverts.

On being informed by the AE about the hindrances to carrying out maintenance work, the DC instructed the contractor engaged in the maintenance work to clear the drains near the DC office and other areas.

Ashraf also met the local residents and requested them to cooperate in cleaning the drains and removing obstructions impeding the maintenance work.