ABK seeks early completion of bridge

PASIGHAT, Jun 21: Expressing serious concern over the inordinate delay in completing the Nugong bridge over the Siang river to connect Siang HQ Pangin with eight villages of the Nugong Banggo area across the river, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) has sought the chief minister’s intervention for early completion of the bridge.

Once completed, the bridge will act as a lifeline for the Nugong Banggo villages, including the historical Komsing, Jeru and Sumsing villages in Siang district, located on the left bank of the Siang river, ABK president Getom Borang and secretary-general Okom Yosung said.

A team of the ABK during a recent visit to the Adi villages in Siang and Upper Siang districts, as well as the bridge construction site, observed that “the construction agency is neglecting the bridge work, resulting in inordinate delay in its completion.”

The bridge was scheduled to be completed in 2012 but it is yet to see the light of day, the ABK said.