APWWS seeks time regulations for kiosks

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has requested the capital complex administration to regulate the opening and closing hours for shops in various sectors of the capital.

“Many gumtis (kiosks) remain open till late and have become hubs of all kinds of gambling and drugs use; therefore it is necessary that the timing is regulated,” the APWWS stated in a release on Sunday.

It said it has received several representations from families regarding the issue, which it said prompted it to place the request before the administration.

“There has to be strict implementation of timings across the capital,” the APWWS said.

It meanwhile warned about the dangers of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG.

“Many people, from school children to adults, have become addicted to the game and are unable to carry out normal activities,” it said, and asked the state administration to ban the game in the state.