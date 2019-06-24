Tourism dept organises community mobilization progs

MIAO, Jun 23: The HRD cell of the tourism department conducted various programmes in Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts recently to create awareness and mobilize communities in eastern Arunachal.

During a community-based tourism review meeting for the Lohit tourism circuit, which was conducted at Mawai village in Wakro circle, the department’s officials interacted with about 21 participants with regard to promoting ‘Parshuram circuit homestays’.

The importance of the Kamlang wildlife sanctuary and nearby tourist destinations based on the Lohit river and its tributaries in promoting tourism were also highlighted.

The team, comprising Assistant Director of Tourism (ADT) Bengia Manna Sonam and other officials of the tourism department, also conducted community-based tourism review for the Dihing tourism circuit at Tikhak Taipei in Nampong, where Pangsau Pass International Festival chairman KN Tikhak commended the department’s continuous efforts.

Ideas regarding tourism promotion were exchanged during the review meetings between the officials and the locals.

The ADT informed the locals about the benefits of community-based tourism and the training programmes being conducted by the tourism department. She informed that post-training exposure/study tours would be arranged for the participants. She also stressed on the role of women in running homestays.

The promotion of Tikhak Taipei as a model village, and developing a local gate with s small crafts centre was also discussed.

Later, the team visited a private museum displaying remains from World War II in Machum village.

A daylong tour of New Yumchum village was also undertaken. The village has been identified under the ‘Adopt a village’ initiative by district officials and tour operators. Weaving and preparing pickles and pure tea (indigenous bamboo tea) were demonstrated by the village youths.

A programme titled ‘Eastern Arunachal eco-adventure guide meet’ was also conducted on 22 June in Miao. It saw the participation of people from Namsai, Chowkham, Roing, Vijoynagar, New Yumchum village, Wakro and Miao.

The guides advocated conducting regular training programmes “for special interest and tourists,” and conducting exposure trips, according to a release.