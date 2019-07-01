CS advocates collective efforts to boost edn sector

PACHIN, Jun 30: Chief Secretary Satya Gopal has urged all stakeholders to work in coordination “to achieve new heights in the state’s education sector.”

The CS, who was addressing the inaugural function of the Abotani Vidya Niketan’s (AVN) administrative and hostel block here on Saturday, highlighted the major decisions and steps taken by the state government to strengthen the education system, including conducting pre-board examination, establishment of the sainik school in Niglok, JNVs, VKVs, engineering college, etc.

Enumerating the contributions of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), Gopal said the ASVS has “helped in preserving the traditions and cultures of the different indigenous people of our state.”

He advised students to be disciplined and hardworking, saying, “Success in any field doesn’t come without hard labour.”

ASVS state coordinator MN Chaturvedi informed that the first institute of the AVN was established at Pachin in 1994, and that today the AVN runs around 36 schools in 11 districts.

Akhil Bharati Siksha Sansthan secretary Brahma Rao advocated taking “collective responsibility for the development of the country in the right direction.”

AVN chairman Tai Tagak and ASVS secretary Nabam Ruja also spoke.

RSS state pracharak Sunil Mohanty, APB&OCWWB Chairman Jalley Sonam, local leaders, faculty members, students and their parents were also present at the function.