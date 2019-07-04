Assn seeks posting of teachers

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: The All Paniasang Area Youth Association (APAYA) has claimed that various government schools under Paniasang circle in Kurung Kumey district are facing acute shortage of teachers for the last many years, and accordingly sought early posting of adequate teachers in the area.

In a two-point memorandum submitted to the state’s chief secretary on Wednesday, the association said that the government residential school in Paniasang has three teachers, while the government upper primary school in Bamo, the government primary school in Fuba and Nampe are currently not functioning.

“No proper mechanism has been initiated by the authority concerned to tackle the problem, which is the reason why our circle has such a poor education scenario in comparison to other areas of the state,” it claimed.

The association has further sought early establishment of a primary health centre at Nisuk circle, headquarter of Paniasang circle.

It had informed that the health sub-centre, established earlier at Chulla village is not functioning since the past several years because of “non-posting of medical staffs and unavailability of medicine.”

The association claimed that the people of the area have to travel two to three days on foot to avail health facilities in the nearby health centre.