Capacity building workshop held

TAWANG, Jul 3: A workshop on capacity building for the school management development committee (SMDC), PRI leaders, teachers and students of various blocks of Tawang district was conducted at Jang and Tawang on 2nd and 3rd July respectively.

Organized by the ISSE (Samagra Shiksha Society) of Tawang, SMDC members placed various problems of their respective schools before the officials concerned.

The parents and students also participated in the deliberations.

MMT president Rinchen Dorjee and Tawang EAC Sang Khandu spoke on the role of teachers as well as parents and students to make the quality of education better.

Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntsok asked the teachers to be sincere in their duties and to work collectively for the development of the society. He also urged students to be good human beings to bring positive changes to the society. (DIPRO)