SIC questions medical board as TAH accused get themselves admitted to TRIHMS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: The PWD officials arrested in the Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) scam have got themselves admitted at TRIHMS under the pretext of health concern, allegedly in order to avoid the police custody. The Assistant Engineer (AE) Toko Taje and Junior Engineer (JE) Kabak Bath, both of whom were arrested by the special investigation cell (SIC) of Arunachal Pradesh Police, are currently admitted at TRIHMS.

The move has prompted SP SIC M Harsha Vardhan to write a letter to Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare requesting for constitution of a medical board to examine the arrested engineers. While talking to this daily, SP informed that medical board has been constituted. “Board has examined them but we are yet to get the final report,” he said.

Earlier in his letter, the SP raised doubts about the integrity of the medical examination conducted on the officers. “Upon arrest, the accused are taken for medical examination as mandated by the law. It is found that both the arrested persons have been admitted in TRIHMS. It appears that they are getting themselves admitted in hospital to avoid custodial questioning by the police. The same persons were freely moving around just before the arrest. This raises doubts about the integrity of the medical examination conducted,” the SP wrote. While requesting for constitution of a medical board for re-examination of the arrested persons, the SP had added that, “They should be admitted in hospital only if a serious medical condition so warrants.”

JE Kabak Bath was arrested on June 27, while AE Toko Taje was arrested on July 3 for their alleged involvement in the Potin to Bopi TAH compensation scam. Both are alleged to have played important role in inflating the compensation bills of certain individuals and depriving the actual land affected people.