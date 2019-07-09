Assn urges CM to place its demands in assembly

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: The All Nyishi Youth Association in a release on Monday reiterated its demand for amending the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) Act, 2018, and the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs & Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotion) Act, 2015, and urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to place the issues in the current assembly session.

The association had earlier submitted a representation to the chief minister in July, wherein it had urged him to “modify the APSSB Act for district-wise quota system by inviting applicants from concern district against that district quota.”

It had also sought amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs & Professionals Act “for awarding of one crore work order system only to contractors from the concern assembly constituencies,” it said.