Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in state

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: The monsoon continues to unleash its fury in the state with most areas experiencing heavy and torrential rains, causing massive landslides and floods in various parts of the state.

The Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng remained closed for traffic movement for the fourth day on Wednesday as massive landslides blocked the road at several points.

The district administration has issued advisory, cautioning the people to avoid travelling through the BCT road until it is fully restored. It advised the people to take the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga road in case of unavoidable circumstances.

Our Roing correspondent reports: The Roing-Anini road has been damaged at various points following the rains, putting Dibang Valley district on the verge of being cut off from the rest of the state yet again.

As per reports, road from Roing to Anini has been severely damaged at Etalin, near Enaya and at Awali (Battis).

The damage has been reportedly caused due to land cutting for the highway construction.

Landslides at these points are also causing a lot of problems for travellers.

A passenger, who arrived at Roing from Anini via Sumo service on Tuesday night, described his ordeal and has appealed to people to not travel on the route unless it is a matter of life and death.

He also informed that the landslides at Enaya and Battis are so bad that after their sumo miraculously crossed the area, they looked back to see a private vehicle being crushed under the debris of the landslide.

The Sumo-service providers confirmed that the service has been put on halt from Roing to Anini. However, a sumo that left Anini for Roing this morning has not reached Roing yet and the driver of the Sumo is also out of reach.

Our correspondent from Ruksin reports: The road between Ruksin and Mirem-Bilat area in East Siang district has been snapped after the turbulent Sille River washed away the abutment of the Niglok Bailey Bridge on Wednesday.

Flood water also inundated a vast area of human habitations in Ngorlung village and damaged at least 16 houses.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has given necessary directives to the officers concerned to handle the situation effectively.

Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang has also visited the flood affected areas and apprised the higher authorities of the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, the Siang in Pasighat was flowing 1.70 meter below the danger level (of 153.24 mtr) at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The Brahmaputra, which is called the Siang in Arunachal, and its major tributaries are also flowing below the danger level at Tezu, Dhola, Dibrugarh and Majuli.

Reports of road rain-triggered landslides also came in from the Capital Complex region and other parts of Papum Pare district.

A landslide near SRPL near PHQ at Chandranagar blocked the national highway early this morning, leaving several school students stranded for hours.

The culvert near Pagatara on the Papu Nallah-Itanagar road via Jullang was filled with mud, while overflowing rain water in the Itanagar-Naharlagun road at several points disrupted traffic movement in the morning, in both locations.

In Banderdewa, the 11 KV line passing from Thana Nallah to Dolikota village was reportedly disrupted. Department officials engaged in the restoration work informed that it may take a few days for complete restoration.

At Doimukh, the Pare River threatened nearby residents located on both banks of the river, and damaged several dwelling houses. A portion of the PMGSY road leading to Lekha, Tomru and Rose village has also been damaged. Several family members near the Revival Church there have left their homes for safer grounds.