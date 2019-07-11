Mein pins hope on natural resources to make Arunachal financially stable

[ Tongam Rina ]

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, also the state’s finance minister, has said that natural resources of the state will be the answer to the financial needs of the state.

Speaking on the budget projections, which was passed without any hurdles on Wednesday, Mein said that mining of natural resources and hydro power will make the state “financially self reliant.”

He asked the Forest department to cooperate so that mining activity can be carried out.

The Forest department is with Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Blaming the Forest department for not according necessary clearances, he cited the example of Vijayanagar, which is yet to be connected by road. However, he did not say that there are two road projects on the same route.

Mein, in his budget speech has said that mineral resources will be explored in sustainable manner.

“Our state has huge potential in natural resources which needs to be tapped sustainably. We have rich reserves of coal, limestone, petroleum products, dolomite etc,” he said while proposing e-Auction of two blocks for mining of dolomite at Rupa and quartzite at Kalaktang, for which he allocated Rs 75.00 lakh.

While stating that the Geological Survey of India found good quality limestone in and around Menga area of Upper Subansiri district, he proposed to take up regional investigation for bore hole drilling of limestone. Rs 1.25 crore is allocated for the investigation.

He also allocated a sum of Rs 1.50 crore for preliminary survey of iron ore in and around Laggi – Gamlin and Yomcha area of West Siang district.

He also proposed to load Rs 32.00 crores to the APMDTCL for revival of the Namchik-Namphuk coal field in Changlang district, to be paid to the Ministry of Coal, Government of India. The loan will be interest free and has to be repaid to the state government from profits made by sale of coal.

The field is currently shut down at the order of the Supreme Court.

The day went off well for Khandu and Mein as the budget proposals were hailed. The discussion which lasted almost six hours saw members across all political parties praising the government.

Former Chief Minister and Congress MLA Nabam Tuki while praising the government for trying its best while preparing the budget, raised apprehension on differences in revenue, capital, tax receipts and expenditure projections.

In the budget estimates of 2019-20, a revenue receipt of Rs 20857.92 crore and a capital receipt of Rs 1535.53 crore were projected, making a total receipt of Rs 22393.45 crore.

The state share of central taxes is pegged at a level of Rs 11571.00 crore as per the union budget 2019-20, and the projected state’s own tax revenue is Rs 1440.00 crore. The non-tax revenue projection for 2019-20 has been pegged at Rs 1050.00 crore.

Quotes of the day

1. We have finished question hour in remarkable 15 minutes: Speaker PD Sona after the question hour which is of one hour duration ended much before time.

2. Maintain your time limit or else we will have to stay till midnight: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte to members

3. Opposition ko jyada samay de diya because members kam hain: The deputy speaker after Lokam Tasar objected to time limit not followed while Congress member was speaking.

4. Aalo town is a dying town now: Kento Jini during short duration discussion on construction of Potin-Pangin road.

5. No scope for opposition to criticize the beautiful budget: Congress MLA Lombo Tayeng.

6. Arunachal is land of farmers and it is also land of cattle: Kento Rina seeking fencing of farmlands.

7. Sabse pehley toh aap ne petrol aur diesel ka daam bara diya: Ninong Ering referring to price hike after Union budget.

8. Jalne ke baad pahucha ta: Tana Hali seeking fire tender in Doimukh.

9. Rasta toh kachha hain aur char nadi hain…ek post khara karke rakha hain…woh bhi tera: Hali seeking bridges in Balijan area.

10. Itanagar ka baare main koi bolta nehi: Techi Kaso, not very pleased with fellow legislators.

11. Assembly main jo commitment diya, usko pura kariye: Congress’s Nabam Tuki to government.

12. I don’t think we have oceans around us: Wanglin Lowangdong questioning the use of the term blue economy.

13. Can we run a college with 35 lakhs?: Wanglin Lowandong seeking funds for Wangcha Rajkumar College.

14. Hamara chetra main orange first class nikalta hain: Rode Bui seeking cold storage facility.

15. Pura gaon ka log district HQ aa raha hain: Tania Soki seeking facilities in villages.

16. Crabs are destroying irrigational channels: DCM Mein

17. It’s a big scandal now. Where there should have been roads, there are walls: Mein, upset at Potin- Pangin TAH not taking off even after a decade.