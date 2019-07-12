Mosang, Mishra discuss welfare measures for Vijoynagar

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mosang called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on 11 July and the two discussed matters related to the welfare of the people of Vijoynagar administrative circle in Changlang district.

The remote, easternmost part of the state comes under the Miao assembly constituency, which Mosang represents.

The minister briefed the governor on the challenges and problems faced by the people of Vijoynagar area.

Expressing concern about the wellbeing of the people there, Mishra advised the minister to ensure that basic commodities, such as ration items, are made available to them.

The governor emphasized that the solution to the problems of the people living in remote areas is to provide them with road connectivity.

Acknowledging that Vijoynagar remains cut off all through the year, and is extremely inaccessible during the rainy season, Mishra asked Mosang to “reactivate work on the Miao-Vijoynagar road at the earliest,” and said he would like to chair a meeting on the issue on 15 July.

The governor also advised the minister to take measures to ensure that the benefits of the state government’s developmental initiatives reach the remotest corners of his constituency and the state.

Congratulating the state government for its stand on textbooks distribution, the governor asked the minister to ensure that textbooks and school uniforms reach the deserving students.

During the meeting, the governor also spoke to Changlang DC RK Sharma and the BRO’S Project Udayak CE Jitendra Prasad about the alternative road alignment construction to Vijoynagar.

He asked the BRO CE to expedite the process. (Raj Bhavan)