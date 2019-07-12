EKSWCO asks firm for timeline for completion of TAH bridges

SEPPA, Jul 11: The East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) on Thursday asked Sushee Infra Pvt Ltd to set a timeline for completion of all the incomplete bridges, culverts and other patchworks on the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH), right from Nechiphu to Sagalee.

Expressing concern over the slow progress on all the incomplete works, especially the major bridges over the Papu river in Sede and the Puchung river in Bana, EKSWCO chairperson Dahey Sangno told the construction firm to “furnish the TAH work plan with timeline for completion of all pending works.”

Responding to the demand, the firm’s project manager, RK Singh, informed that the construction of the Papu bridge was delayed “due to change of the structural design,” which he said took a considerable amount of time.

“However, the materials as mandated by the new design are all in readiness and the work shall immediately start after the rainy season,” Singh added.

The manager also said the treatment of the damaged temporary bridge in Sede, currently being used by commuters, would soon commence, while assuring to clear all the road blocks caused by the recent spell of rainfall.

Compensation for flood victims

While holding the company responsible for the washing away of five houses due to the change in the course of the flooding Kadeya Nallah, the EKSWCO demanded adequate compensation for the victims and construction of embankments along the stream.

The organisation said the incomplete bridge over the Kadeya Nallah led to flooding and diversion of the stream’s course, and resultantly breached Bana and Kadeya villages.

The matter would be pursued by the EKSWCO’s 11-West joint secretary Kaku Welly, Sangno said.